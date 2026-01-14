Essay Contest Launched For Missouri’s Youth To Showcase Patriotism For America’s 250th Birthday

Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger has launched a student essay contest to help celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and inspire patriotism in Missouri’s youth.

The essay contest invites all Missouri students, K-through-12, to submit letters explaining why they are proud to be an American. Students can two one of two prompts…”I am proud to be an American because” or “I love America because.”

There are word counts for the different grade levels and the submission deadline is for letters to be postmarked no later than March 1st.

Awardees will then be invited to a recognition ceremony at the State Capitol in late June.

More information about the essay contest and submission requirements can be found below:

As our great nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026, Missouri Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger today announced an exciting initiative to engage Missouri’s students in reflecting on what makes America exceptional.

The “Lieutenant Governor’s Award for American Patriotism” invites Missouri students in grades K-12 to submit letters explaining why they are proud to be an American. This contest is a call to young people to celebrate the blessings of liberty, the sacrifices of our founders, and the enduring values of faith, family, and freedom that have made the United States the greatest nation on Earth.

“In a time when too many voices seek to divide us and diminish our shared heritage, it’s more important than ever to instill in our children a deep love for America,” said Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger.

State Representative Darrin Chappell (R-Rogersville) said, “As a boy, I recall in vivid detail the tremendous celebrations of the Bicentennial of 1976. Now, fifty years later, my pride of my country has continued to grow, and my gratitude for being an American runs all the deeper in my heart. I look forward to all of us coming together in common recognition of the blessing the United States of America is to each of us. The education of our children in the unique qualities of Liberty enshrined in our nation’s 250 year history is imperative for them to mature into well-rounded Citizens, fully appreciative of all the opportunities that lay before them in this great land of Freedom.”

Renee Pace, Chairwoman of America 250 Missouri Commission added, “”What a spectacular opportunity for students to engage in thoughtful reflection and contemplate their love of country and patriotic pride in our great nation! The America 250 Missouri Commission is proud to support the promotion of this writing project under the Educate Initiative, focusing on school aged youth K-12. May students find this activity inspirational, feel a stirring within their soul, and answer the call to take action, finding purpose in service to their family and community, to our great state of Missouri, and to ‘one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”

Students may choose one of two prompts:

“I am proud to be an American because…”

“I love America because…”

Requirements & Deadlines:

Word Counts: Grades K-3 (50 words); Grades 4-6 (100 words); Grades 7-12 (200 words).

Submission Deadline: All letters must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2026.

Awardees will be invited to a recognition ceremony and lunch at the Missouri State Capitol on June 26, 2026, where they will have the opportunity to read their letters.

Wasinger concluded, “The Declaration of Independence marked the birth of a nation founded on the self-evident truths that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. It is imperative that we pass these principles on to the next generation. I’m eager to read these heartfelt reflections from young Missourians”

About David Wasinger

David Wasinger serves as Missouri’s 49th Lt. Governor. Wasinger is a lifelong Missourian, raised in Hannibal, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and Vanderbilt University School of Law, building a career as an attorney who stood up to powerful special interests and fought for justice for everyday Americans.

Learn more: CLICK HERE