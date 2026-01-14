Highway Patrol Reports One Fatality & Three Arrests Over The Past Weekend

The highway patrol reports one traffic accident and three arrests in the lake area over the weekend.

The traffic accident happened early Saturday afternoon on highway 54 near Midway Road when the car driven by an 18-year-old from Versailles ran off the road and down an embankment before hitting a tree and overturning.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As for the arrests reported by the highway patrol…an Eldon man was arrested in Morgan County on two Camden County felony warrants for possession, a Linn Creek man was arrested in Camden County on a failure to appear warrant on a traffic charge out of Miller County, and a Jefferson City man was taken in for leaving the scene of an accident in Benton County.

There were no water-related incidents reported by the highway patrol over the weekend.