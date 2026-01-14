Brooks Kepka Reinstated To PGA Tour After Leaving LIV Golf

All right, the big news coming down from the PGA Tour on Monday that Brooks Kepka, just weeks after leaving LIV Golf, has been reinstated by the PGA Tour, effective immediately.

Kepka expected to make his 2026 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines in just a few weeks.

Now, there are some concessions that Kempka is going to have to make to return to the Tour, one of those being a $5,000,000 donation to a charity agreed upon by Kepka and the Tour, but certainly groundbreaking news.

In addition, the Tour announces that other members of LIV Golf will have a chance to return under similar circumstances as Kaepka.

Those individuals will have won a Players Championship or a major As of 2022.

Now, there are only a few golfers that fall under that criteria, Bryson de Chambo, Jon ROM and Cam Smith.

As of now, none of those three have made it known whether or not they will take up the PGA Tour on their offer.