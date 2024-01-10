Experts Offer Tips For Protecting Livestock During Upcoming Cold Snap

With Mother Nature taking aim at the lake area with colder temperatures and another round or two of potential winter weather this week, livestock owners are being offered a couple of tips to protect their animals.

First and foremost, according to Lisa from George’s Tack in Camdenton, is to set up protection from the wind.

“That doesn’t mean everybody has to run out and build a barn. If you’ve got pasture with cedar trees in it, cedars make a very warm haven for cattle or horses or I’m assuming sheep or goats as well.”

Other tips include making sure livestock has plenty of forage, sources of protein and drinking water.

And, as far as the smaller domesticated animals are concerned, such as dogs and cats, a layer of dry stray or hay in their outside shelters will also do a pretty good job of protecting them from the wind.