Lake Ozark Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

A Lake Ozark man is seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 west of Route-A in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened early Monday afternoon when the vehicle driven by 62-year-old Ronald Lacy travelled onto the snow-covered shoulder before Lacy overcorrected sending his vehicle back across over the center into the path of 21-year-old Javier Olmedo of Sedalia.

Lacy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his seat belt and seriously hurt. He was taken to University Hospital.

