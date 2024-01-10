fbpx

Ameren Offers Energy Tips During Winter Conditions Across Missouri

With the weather this week expected to take a more seasonable turn in the lake area, including at least a couple chances for snow, Ameren-Missouri is sending out a reminder of the different ways you can save on your home energy expenses.

 

Among the tips…

–turn down water heaters from the standard 140-degrees to 120;

–seal any air leaks around your doors and windows;

–use advanced power strips to help reduce waste generated by standby electronics;

–switch to L-E-D lighting;

–lower the thermostat to 68 degrees;

–and consider energy-efficient upgrades.

 

The tips released by Ameren come with tomorrow, January 10th, being designated as National Cut Your Energy Costs Day.

Reporter Mike Anthony