Extensive Damage Reported After Horizon Bay Fire

Extensive damage is being reported after a residential structure fire in the area of Horizon Bay in Rocky Mount.

Chief Kevin Hurtibise says the call was received around 7:30 Saturday morning and, upon arrival, personnel discovered that the home was about 50-percent involved with fire.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is being investigated by the Rocky Mount Fire District and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It’s believed to have been accidental and likely started in the kitchen.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Lake Ozark and Eldon districts while the Moreau district provided coverage and responded to a medical call at the same time for the Rocky Mount District.