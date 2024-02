Two people are hurt in a two-vehicle accident just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon in Miller County.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened on highway-52 at U-S-54 when 23-year-old Abigail Lietzke, of Eldon, failed to yield to 70-year-old Arthur Widman, also from Eldon.

Lietzke was uninjured while Widman and his passenger, 31-year-old Robert Widman of Fountain, Colorado, suffered moderate injuries. They were both taken to Lake Regional.