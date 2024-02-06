Ron Hulett Passes Away

The lake area mourns the death of a longtime businessman.

Ronald “Ron” Hulett passed away on Monday at his home in Camdenton.

On behalf of the City of Camdenton, Mayor John McNabb offered deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues at the passing of Hulett who, from 1975-1977, had served the city for two years as mayor.

Visitation will be this Friday, February 9th, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Hedges-Scott-Millard Funeral Home in Camdenton with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Dale Blair Cemetery. Mr. Hulett was 78.