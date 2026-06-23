Extensive Search for Two Missing Kayakers Comes to Safe Ending

Two missing kayakers on the Niangua River at Lake of the Ozarks are found but not before an extensive search.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received shortly after 1:00 Sunday morning when staff at the Mother Nature’s Riverside Resort reported that the two women were missing.

A third woman was apparently also involved but had been dropped off at a campsite before the two women went missing from the beach area.

Assisting in the search were personnel from the Mid-County and Sunrise Beach Fire Districts along with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the highway patrol.

Drones and the highway patrol’s aircraft were also called in for the search which ended with the women eventually located and safely transported to shore.