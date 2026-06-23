Eldon-Area Home Destroyed by Fire, Cause Under Investigation

The cause of a fire that destroyed an Eldon-area home is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Moreau Fire District says the call was received on Monday to a residence on Admire Road off Route-52 and, upon arrival, the front half of the residence was heavily involved.

It took about six hours to bring the fire under control, extinguish any hot spots, make sure there were no extensions of the blaze and complete overhaul operations.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported to any residents, firefighters or pets.

Mutual aid responding to the scene included personnel from the Eldon Fire Department, the Rocky Mount Fire District and the Miller County Ambulance District.