FAST Makes Another Set Of Arrests Over The Weekend

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team announces the arrests of two more suspects wanted on felony charges.

Sheriff Norman Dills says that 38-year-old Lance T. Woodroof, of Rocky Mount, and 60-year-old Joseph Edward Polly, also from Rocky Mount, were both taken into custody on Friday.

Woodroof is formally charged with second-degree domestic assault and had also been wanted on a Probation and Parole violation.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond for the alleged domestic.

Polly is formally charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

He’s being held without bond.

Both are in custody in the Morgan County Jail.