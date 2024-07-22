HWP Notes Seven Arrests Over The Weekend Including DWI’s & BWI’s

The highway patrol reports at least seven arrests in the lake area over this past weekend.

Patrol reports indicate they were all for alcohol-related offenses…four for alleged DWI in Miller County and three for alleged BWI in Camden County.

All but one, a 41-year-old man from Columbia who was put on a 12-hour hold, were released after processing with future court dates.

As of early Sunday afternoon, the patrol did not have any reports from on the water but was also reporting one traffic accident, on Route-TT in Camden County, that resulted in minor injuries to the driver.