Group Representing Police Chiefs Ask Schraf To Pull Add Involving Hermann Officer

A group representing Police Chiefs across the State of Missouri is voicing its opposition to an advertisement paid for by a political action committee supporting Republican Will Scharf in his bid for the position of Missouri Attorney General.

The ad, according to the Law Enforcement Legislative Coalition, exploits a murder case where Hermann Police Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

The coalition claims by using the case to support a candidate, it may encroach on the prosecution of the alleged cop-killer by potentially biasing the jury pool…not to mention forcing Griffith’s family to re-live that tragic night.

Sharf and his campaign are being urged to pull the ad and to issue a personal apology to the Griffith family.