Federal Escapee Captured in Morgan County

A vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning in Versailles comes to an end with an escaped federal prisoner being captured in Morgan County.

Sheriff Norman Dills says a perimeter was set up around an area of Hwy-TT after 42-year-old Joseph Uman, of Kansas City, abandoned the car he was driving. The Morgan County K-9, Pelki, was called in and able to track Uman to an abandoned house where he allegedly fought with law enforcement before being taken into custody.

Uman had been wanted on a federal warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for escape. Additional charges, including felony resisting and felony assault on law enforcement are now expected to be filed against Uman in Morgan County.

No details were made available about previous charges Uman was being held on.