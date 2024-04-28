May Is Bicycle Safety Month Across Missouri

All this next month of May is Bicycle Safety Month and, coming with it, are the yearly words of advice from the highway patrol on how to avoid a tragedy.

The patrol says there are rules of the roadway that both motorists and bicyclists need to follow, both, during the daytime and the nighttime hours.

The biggest tip according to the highway patrol, whether driving or on a bicycle, is to pay attention and be aware of your surroundings.

Preliminary statistics for 2023 show that eight people were killed with 438 others injured in 522 traffic crashes involving a bicycle.