Power Outages Occurring Across The Lake Region From Ongoing Storms

A number of power outages have popped up as a result of the ongoing storms passing over the Lake Region.

According to COMO, just over 150 people are without power in Morgan County, where a Tornado Warning had been issued between 10 and 11PM.

That includes Moniteau county, where EMA officials say three power poles were snapped north of Tipton…another area that was under a Tornado Warning from 11PM to 12AM. Ameren officials are showing over 170 people there without power.

Over in Benton County, Central Missouri COOP is reporting around 180 people without power while Evergy has a handful throughout the region.

Check the links below to see if your area is facing a power outage.

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map