Feed The Harvest Food Pantry Prepares For Increase In Requests With SNAP Benefits On Hold

With the interruption of SNAP benefits for recipients in the lake area and across the country, many in need are having to turn to alternatives to put food on the table.

“In September of 2025 in the tri-county area, there were 3358 children. Their families relied on SNAP benefits. And then you have down the other spectrum, you have the seniors. In September, we had 1355 in the tri-county area who were also receiving some sort of SNAP benefits,” says Shana Aubuchon with the Feed the Harvest food pantry.

She also says the pantry is not alone in turning to the public to help the cause, “We’re doing a couple of food drives around the community. We have some barrels dropped off at some different locations, Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Lynn Creek, We’ve got some some barrels out there where people can make. It’s easy and quick to just drop off some non perishable foods.”

Share the Harvest is also doing a “pack the truck” event at Gerbes in Eldon to collect donations.

That will take place from 11-2 on Saturday, the 15th of this month with the hope that supplies will last at least through the end of the year.