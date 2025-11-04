Reminder: Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Today Regarding Osage Nation Casino

The future Osage Nation Casino coming to Lake of the Ozarks will be the main focus of today’s special meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen.

Discussion items on the published agenda include the first readings of two ordinances…the first approving an agreement for infrastructure improvements and the other for providing municipal services form the development.

The Lake Ozark special board of aldermen meeting, today in city hall, will begin at 5:30.