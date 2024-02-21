FEMA Looking For Youth To Join YPC Team

FEMA is on the hunt for new young leaders with a passion for preparedness to join the Youth Preparedness Council (YPC).

Officials say the YPC offers opportunity for teens to share their ideas and feedback with FEMA, grow their leadership skills and work with like-minded peers to help strengthen preparedness and resilience across the country.

Members will also participate in a biennial summit in Washington, D.C.

A webinar is scheduled for February 27th, where participants will learn more about the YPC application process, hear from three current YPC members about their experiences on the Council & be given the opportunity to ask any questions they may have.

Students in grades eight through 11 are eligible and you have until March 4th to apply online.

If you have questions, please contact FEMA’s Individual and Community Preparedness Division at FEMA-Prepare@fema.dhs.gov.