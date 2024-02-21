Losses For Mizzou Basketball Continue

The losing continues for Mizzou Basketball, although another hard fought affair against a top five team in the Tennessee Volunteers, but the Tigers fall by a score of 72 -67.

They led multiple times throughout the ball game, just couldn’t quite close it out.

And it’s another story of not getting contributions from some of the complementary pieces.

Sean East scores 24, Noah Carter had 20, Nick Honor with 10, and Tamar Bates had a rare off -night with 7, but 22 minutes out of Mabor Mijak, 0 points, 13 minutes out of Jordan Butler, he would foul out of the game and also score 0 points.

Aiden Shaw, who had one of his better performances Saturday at Ole Miss, he doesn’t attempt a field goal and finishes with 0 points, but the Tigers at times really showed some guts.

Ultimately, they can’t get the job done.

Dennis Gates showing rare emotion after the game, although Pretty Deadpan used expletives in describing his team’s ability to get to the free throw line.

They made it there 21 times, shot 71%. Mizzou now 0 -13 at the SEC there at Arkansas Saturday