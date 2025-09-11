Fertility Preservation Grant Awarded to University of Missouri Researcher

A prominent fertility preservation scientist from the University of Missouri School of Medicine has received a $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to support her research into human egg cells, fetal development and ovaria function.

Lei Lei, the grant recipient, says the goal of the research is to study how the body maintains egg cells for decades in the adult ovary and supports fertility and ovarian function. The research team will also study other processes involved like RNA translation.

The N-I-H grant was awarded through the National Institute of General Medical Sciences for $2.1 million over five years.