Early Morning Fire Destroys Barnett Area Residence

A Barnett area house is destroyed by fire.

Not many details are available but firefighters from the Moreau District responded to the call in the 26,000 block of Indian Hills Lane, off Golden Beach Road, just before 12:30 this morning (Sept. 10).

Preliminary reports indicate the blaze started as a plunge fire and that the house was fully involved at the time.

Fortunately, all occupants of the house were able to escape apparently without injury onto a nearby dock.

No other details are available at this time.