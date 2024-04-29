Few Details Available After Early Sunday Morning Pursuit in Lake Ozark

Reports of a weekend pursuit in Lake Ozark with very few details available have been received by KRMS News.

No official information has been released but a cab driver in the area tells KRMS that the action started around 1:30 Sunday morning when one vehicle was pulled over near the intersection of HH and Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

NEWS-04-30-2024 LOPD PURSUIT

At some point during the sequence of events, the highway patrol and Camden County Sheriff’s Office reportedly joined in the effort to stop the vehicle.

It’s unknown if anyone was taken into custody and felony charges are apparently pending. The last report indicated that the suspect car was last seen crossing the dam into Miller County.

KRMS News has reached out to Lake Ozark police. No calls have been returned as of late Monday afternoon.