Final Details Being Completed In Roadway Improvements For Lake Ozark Residents

The long wait is almost over for some much-needed roadway improvements in the City of Lake Ozark.

Administrator Harrison Fry says the board of aldermen, Tuesday night, finalized details for the two high-profile projects to be done.

“The final contract has been executed with a contractor to do road repair works on Bagnell Blvd. on the strip area, which should be moving forward here in the next few weeks. And then also to do reconstruction work on Lighthouse Rd., our North Shore, which is a project folks have been looking forward to for a very long time.”

The work along the Strip comes with a price-tag of $585,000 while the Lighthouse Road work has a price-tag of around $800,000…both substantially lower than what had been expected.