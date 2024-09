If you live in California, Missouri, you are forewarned that your electric is going to be temporarily shut off for a few hours this weekend.

The Moniteau County 911 and Emergency Management Office says the planned outage will begin at 1:00 this Sunday morning and last for anywhere from 2-6 hours for maintenance activities to be taken care of.

Any questions about the maintenance or the planned outage should be directed to the City of California (573-796-2500).