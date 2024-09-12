Eldon Moves Forward With Splashpad Plans Thanks To Community Involvement

The City of Eldon moves forward with plans for a future splash pad at Rock Island Park.

Administrator Mandy Asbury says the city is working in conjunction with the 100 Empowered Women, who donated funds for the project, and the Miller County Health Department to make it happen.

Asbury also reported on some $370,000 in necessary repairs and a subsequent successful season at the Aquatic Center which saw attendance sales up and other costs down.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen will next be in regular session n on Tuesday, the 24th.