Final Series Of Debates For Candidates In The LOTO Ending This Week

The curtain comes down this week on a series of candidate debates being promoted by the Camden County Republican Central Committee and the Republican Club.

On Wednesday, incumbent Doctor Lisa Thomas and challenger Jeff Vernetti are expected to go head-to-head trying to gain support for the District-123 State Representative position in the Missouri House.

The doors at Riverbird Winery in Camdenton will open at 5:00 and the debate will begin at 6:00.

Those wanting to attend the debate should RSVP by calling 573-723-0388 option-2.

Last week, the debates featured candidates for the positions of sheriff and second-district county commissioner