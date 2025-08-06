Financial Assistance For The Outlet Mall Redevelopment To Be Discussed At Next BOA Meeting

When the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together this week, tax incentives for the developer of the anticipated redevelopment of the outlet mall will be one of the highlights of discussion.

A second reading of an ordinance approving a funding agreement requested by the developer, the Osage Beach Investment Group-LLC, appears on the published agenda.

The ordinance is asking the city to consider several economic development tools for the redevelopment which may include a tax increment financing plan, a chapter-100 plan for industrial development, a petition to create a community improvement district, establishing a transportation development district and other non-specified economic development tools and documents to provide assistance for the project.

The city will also consider, as a budget reducing measure and to make its drinking water safer, discontinuing the addition of fluoride to the drinking water system.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, on Thursday in city hall, will begin at 5:30.

NOTE: The fluoride measure also being considered to eliminate some health risks identified over the past several years.