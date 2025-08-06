Missouri Ranks 31st For Veterans Care Nationwide

With about five-and-a-half million veterans with a service-connected disability living in the United States, SmileHub put together a study identifying the best, and worst, states for disabled vets.

22 key metrics were used for the study including health and rehabilitation access, infrastructure and community support, and economic stability and long-term security.

As for Missouri, despite ranking in the upper half of the study at number-22 in the area of health and rehabilitation access, the state was ranked 31st overall.

Delaware, Vermont and Mississippi were identified as the worst states for disabled veterans while Texas, Virginia and Florida are at the top of the rankings.

Full Report:

With Purple Heart Day on August 7th honoring our brave veterans who were injured or killed in combat, and nearly one-third of all veterans in the U.S. living with a service-connected disability, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Veterans and the Best States for Disabled Veterans in 2025, in appreciation of those who have sacrificed so much for our safety.

To highlight the states providing the best quality of life for disabled veterans and the ones that have room to improve, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states using 22 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of veteran-owned businesses to total VA spending per veteran to the share of homeless veterans.

Best States States in Need of Improvement 1. Florida 41. Iowa 2. Virginia 42. Connecticut 3. Texas 43. Wisconsin 4. Maryland 44. Idaho 5. New Hampshire 45. New Mexico 6. Wyoming 46. Nevada 7. Maine 47. Kansas 8. Massachusetts 48. Delaware 9. Illinois 49. Vermont 10. Alaska 50. Mississippi

Key Stats

Nebraska has the highest share of disabled veterans – 2 times more than Illinois, which has the lowest share.

– 2 times more than Illinois, which has the lowest share. Massachusetts has the most occupational therapists per capita – 3.8 times more than Hawaii, which has the fewest occupational therapists.

– 3.8 times more than Hawaii, which has the fewest occupational therapists. West Virginia has the highest total VA spending per veteran – 1.9 times more than New Jersey, which has the lowest spending.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-disabled-veterans/277