Fire Damages House in Eldon Area

Moderate interior damage is reported after a house fire Tuesday evening on Foote Lane, off Y-highway in the Eldon area.

The Moreau Fire District says upon arrival smoke was coming from the eaves and crews removed portions of the ceiling to reach the fire which was located and contained to the attic area.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been an electrical issue.

Providing mutual aid on the scene were the Rocky Mount Fire District and the Eldon Fire Department.

(Pictures courtesy of Moreau Fire District)