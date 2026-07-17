Miller County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting near Brumley

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting early Monday night near Brumley.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and other first responders were called to a residence on Big Oak Lane after a report of a home invasion.

Preliminary investigation determined that the caller reported her ex husband was armed with a rifle and kicked in the door entering the residence where he was shot by a male occupant inside the house.

The 35-year-old male subject, whose name was not released, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation continues and will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

The sheriff’s office is calling the shooting an isolated incident with no threat to the public.