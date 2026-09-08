Several Fire Districts Battle Natural Cover Fire in Camden County

Several area fire districts are called upon early Monday afternoon to battle a natural cover fire with multiple structures and vehicle in danger near Richland in Camden County.

The Tri-County Fire District says the call was received to the 400 block of Elmgrove Church Road and, upon arrival, about five acres and a semi-trailer were found burning with the blaze moving quickly toward a residence and a nearby wooded area.

Mutual aid was called in from the Mid-County, Hazelgreen, Waynesville Rural and Crocker districts along with the Department of Conservation.

The blaze grew to about 10 acres and it took about an hour and a half to bring it under control. A manufactured home in the fire’s path sustained minor damage.

There were no injuries reported.