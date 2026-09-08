Tue. Sep 8th, 2026

 

Several Fire Districts Battle Natural Cover Fire in Camden County

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, September 8th, 2026

Several area fire districts are called upon early Monday afternoon to battle a natural cover fire with multiple structures and vehicle in danger near Richland in Camden County.

The Tri-County Fire District says the call was received to the 400 block of Elmgrove Church Road and, upon arrival, about five acres and a semi-trailer were found burning with the blaze moving quickly toward a residence and a nearby wooded area.

Mutual aid was called in from the Mid-County, Hazelgreen, Waynesville Rural and Crocker districts along with the Department of Conservation.

The blaze grew to about 10 acres and it took about an hour and a half to bring it under control. A manufactured home in the fire’s path sustained minor damage.

There were no injuries reported.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, September 8th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony