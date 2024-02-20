Fire Destroys Garage Off J-Road In Camden County

It’s an early morning wake-up call over the weekend for firefighters from the Southwest Camden County, Northwest Camden County and Mid-County districts.

Southwest Chief Mike Hufferd says the call to a reported garage fire on J-Road was received around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, the 60-by-80 garage and workshop was fully involved.

Personnel on the scene were able to contain the blaze to the area with no injuries or fatalities reported.

No cause for the fire was released.