Funeral Arrangements Announced For Osage Student Killed In Car Wreck

Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the School of the Osage high school sophomore who lost his life Friday night in a car accident on River Road in Miller County.

Moses Claxton was 16-years-old.

Friends will be received this Saturday, the 24th, from 9:00-11:00 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Lake Ozark with the funeral service to follow at 11:00.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hedges-Scott-Millard Funeral Home in Osage Beach.

The Osage district has also announced that counselors will be on hand, if needed, in the coming days.

Reporter Mike Anthony