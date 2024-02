Public infrastructure improvements continue for the Backwater Jack’s Entertainment Complex and LEVEL-5 Amphitheater project in Osage Beach.

Some heavy work and clearing are underway at the beginning of Beach Drive from the Osage Beach Parkway…according to developer Andy Prewitt…for an upgrade of Beach Drive and the additions of public utilities and a sidewalk.

Total cost of the public improvements is estimated to be at least $1.5-million.