Fire Destroys Watercrafts and Damages Dock on the North Shore

An early morning fire destroys four watercrafts and damages the dock off of Ontario Road, around the 4.5 milemark, in Rocky Mount.

Fire Chief Jonathan Trail says the call was received around 12:15 A.M. on Sunday and, upon arrival, heavy fire conditions were discovered involving a 30×40 two-well dock with four watercrafts actively burning.

The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes with mutual aid provided by the Lake Ozark district.

The watercrafts are total losses and the dock sustained moderate damage.

The cause is believed to have been a previous recreational fire not fully extinguished which likely reignited.

There were no injuries.

(Pics courtesy of the Rocky Mount Fire District)