Motorcycle Versus Deer Sends Two to the Hospital

A motorcycle accident on Route-A near Rainwater Drive in Camden County sends two people to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened just 10:00 Sunday night when a deer ran into the path of the motorcycle causing the driver, a 50-year-old man from Laquey, to suffer moderate injuries while the passenger, a 48-year-old man also from Laquey, suffered serious injuries.

He was flowing to University Hospital while the driver was taken to Lake Regional.

Neither man was wearing a helmet at the time.