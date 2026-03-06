Fire Districts Remind Residents To Replace Batteries In Smoke & C-O-2 Detectors

With the beginning of Daylight Saving Time and moving the clocks up an hour at 2-AM Sunday also comes the yearly words of advice from lake area fire districts that it’s also a good time to check those smoke alarms and C-O-2 detectors.

First, test them and make sure they are still working.

And second, whether you think it’s needed or not, put fresh batteries in them.

Afterall, it just might keep that annoying and incessant chirping from starting up overnight and waking you up to let you know the batteries are running low.