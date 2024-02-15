Fire In Gravois Mills Ends Up Being Residential Instead Of Commercial As First Reported

What was initially reported as a commercial structure fire this past Friday afternoon on Gaslight Road in the Gravois Fire District ends up being a residential structure fire.

Incoming Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says, upon arrival, crews discovered a detached 30-by-40 garage which was fully involved.

“We got mutual aid from sunrise beach with an engine with the squad and their weather chief officers. And then Lake Ozarks fireboat came. We were able to supply water from the fireboat, and crews were able to knock it down. It was about, probably about 25 minutes.”

Hancock also says there was no damage to any other structures.

The cause is being ruled as undetermined and not under investigation at this time.