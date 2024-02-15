fbpx

Two People Are Arrested In Benton County With Warrants From Camden County

Two people wanted on warrants out of Camden County are taken into custody over the weekend in Benton County.

38-year-old Timothy Williams, of Camdenton, had been wanted for failing to abide by a court order on original felony charges of property damage and leaving the scene of an accident. His bond was $2,500 cash or $25,000 with a bondsman.

And 32-year-old Hunter Burgess, of Lenexa, Kansas, had been wanted since he failed to appear in Laurie Municipal Court back in August-2018 on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended. Bond for Burgess was $250.00 cash only.

Both were released after posting their respective bonds.

Reporter Mike Anthony