Former Mizzou Students Also Big Winners In Chiefs Superbowl Victory

Chiefs fans continue to celebrate a Super Bowl title back to back champions in the league for the first time in nearly 20 years and we told you about the Missouri Tigers that are back to back champions.

Blaine, Gabbard, but maybe more importantly former linebacker that gives Bolton 22 stops in the big game and that springboards Bolton into the top 10 all time and tackles made in the Super Bowl in just those two contests.

Clearly one of the best in the league at what he does and Bolton instrumental in a Kansas City come from behind win on Sunday night and again will continue to keep you posted on the celebratory ceremonies coming up this week in Kansas City

Also, player Nick Elgreti subbing in for Joe Tuni on that offensive line played all 79 snaps of the game on Sunday.

Tom Pelocero reporting but Elgreti was playing with a torn UCL in his elbow going back to the second quarter but continued to play with what turned out to be a full tear of that elbow, a heroic performance by Elgreti and a Chiefs team that now can say back -to -back Super Bowl champions.