News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Firefighters Extinguish Warehouse Fire Near Camdenton

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 16, 2022

It’s an early wake-up call, Friday, for the Mid-County Fire District responding to a commercial structure fire on Thunderbolt Row, just outside the Camdenton City limits. Deputy Chief Drew Stark says, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the  warehouse and entry was made into the building. The fire was marked under control in about 20 minutes with fire, smoke and water damage reported to the contents of the warehouse. There were no injuries. Mid-County was assisted on the scene by Osage beach Fire, Camden County Ambulance, the sheriff’s department and Laclede Electric.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Three Injured in Camden County Traffic Accident

Apr 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

MCSD Asking for Help in Solving Theft

Apr 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

SBFPD Board of Directors Now Set

Apr 13, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Three Injured in Camden County Traffic Accident

Apr 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

MCSD Asking for Help in Solving Theft

Apr 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Firefighters Extinguish Warehouse Fire Near Camdenton

Apr 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

SBFPD Board of Directors Now Set

Apr 13, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com