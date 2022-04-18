It’s an early wake-up call, Friday, for the Mid-County Fire District responding to a commercial structure fire on Thunderbolt Row, just outside the Camdenton City limits. Deputy Chief Drew Stark says, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the warehouse and entry was made into the building. The fire was marked under control in about 20 minutes with fire, smoke and water damage reported to the contents of the warehouse. There were no injuries. Mid-County was assisted on the scene by Osage beach Fire, Camden County Ambulance, the sheriff’s department and Laclede Electric.

