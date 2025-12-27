Firefighters Respond to House Fires in the Macks Creek and Kaiser Areas on Friday

Not much is known at this time but firefighters around the lake area were busy on Friday responding to two separate house fires.

The first was reported shortly before 5:00 in the morning with personnel from at least Osage Beach, Lake Ozark and Mid-County responding to a residence on Hallie Lane in Kaiser after reports of an explosion being heard and flames showing from the house.

The second was reported around 12:00-noon in the 190-block of Whitworth Road in the Macks Creek area. That fire apparently started after some leaves were being burned and spread to the nearby house. Personnel from at least the Southwest Camden County, Mid-County and Osage Beach districts responded to the scene.