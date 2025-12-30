Reward Offered For Information On LOZ Antique Mall Robbery

A $2000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, in regards to a recent break-in at the LOZ Antique Mall in Eldon.

According to management, someone entered the mall in the early morning hours Monday (December 29th) and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of currency, silver and jewelry.

No further details about the incident have been released.

If you have any information, you’re ask to contact LOZ Antique Mall (573-298-3699) or the Miller County Sheriff’s office immediately.