Fireworks Sales Begin Across The State

The tents have been up and empty for a few weeks but it’s open season now starting this weekend with the fireworks sales period to begin on Saturday in the lake area and across the state.

It’s the main retail window for the sales of consumer fireworks which include the usuals such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles and sparklers of all kinds.

You have to be 14 or older to purchase or have a parent or guardian present.

The sales window will come to a close on July 10th.