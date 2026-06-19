Sidewalk Improvements In Osage Beach Given Green Light By Board

The next phase in sidewalk improvements around the City of Osage Beach is given approval Wednesday night by the board of aldermen.

The board approved a contract with Concrete Solution LLC for the work to be done stretching about 864 linear feet from Goldie Pearl Boulevard to highway 42.

The project, which was redesigned to stay in the right of way for MoDOT, is also to include compliant ramps, striping, finished grading and restoration

Concrete Solutions submitted the lowest of the five bids received for the work which will run $126,000 and some change with a 5-percent contingency to be included in the contract.