First-Degree Murder Case Against Homeless Camdenton Woman to Continue after Latest Evalauation

The first-degree murder case against a homeless Camdenton woman will continue after an evaluation by the Department of Mental Health has now determined that she is fit to stand trial.

Chrisma Doxa Ellis, now 42-years-old, had previously been deemed unfit to stand trial in connection to the February-2023 stabbing death of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford who was discovered deceased in his residence along south business-5 in Camdenton.

Ellis, who reportedly fled to the Kansas City area where she was arrested about a week later, is formally charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

She appeared in custody this past week for a case review hearing with a preliminary hearing set for May 21st at which time it’s expected that she will be bound over for further proceedings on the circuit court level.

Ellis is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.