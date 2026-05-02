Three Injured in Alleged DWI Accident in Morgan County

Three people are injured in a one-vehicle accident shortly before 2:00 Saturday morning on Glensted Road near Harrison Road in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says the vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Versailles ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver suffered minor injuries while two passengers, a 20-year-old man from Stover and a 21-year-old man from Sedalia, both suffered moderate injuries.

All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The driver is also being accused by the highway patrol of DWI-physical injury, using a communication device while operating a vehicle and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident.