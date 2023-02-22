First-Degree Murder Charge Filed After Weekend Shooting in Edwards

An Edwards man is being held without bond in Camden County after being charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of one family member and the shooting of another family member late Sunday night. Sergeant Scott Hines says deputies responded to the area of State Road-FF and Pine Cove Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call in which the caller can be heard saying “put the gun down. Alex, put the gun down.” Upon arrival, 56-year-old Eric Cantrell was laying on the floor with an obvious gunshot wound and could not be revived. A second victim, whose name is being withheld, was evacuated via helicopter to an area hospital. 20-year-old Alexander Cantrell-King claimed that he walked in on the incident after hearing a gunshot and wrestled the rifle away from the second victim who was injured when the rifle discharged again. Cantrell-King was taken into custody and also faces charges of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action. His first court date is set for late March.